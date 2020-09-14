Irish research projects to benefit from EuroHPC Academic Flagship Programme

Two-year programme aims to increase Irish competitiveness in the European supercomputing landscape

Seven academic projects will be supported by The Irish Centre for High-End Computing’s (ICHEC) new Academic Flagship Programme.

The projects span a range of scientific domains – from artificial intelligence to nanomaterials and astrophysics – and feature ambitious technical software development to achieve cutting edge scientific discoveries.

Designed to increase Irish competitiveness in the European supercomputing landscape, the Academic Flagship projects are two-year awards and will receive support from designated competence centre experts. Principal investigators will be required to submit a bi-annual milestone report and undergo an end of year renewal review in year one.

The programme will operate under the EuroHPC Competency Centre for Ireland, which was recently launched by ICHEC. It is one of 33 similar centres across Europe which form the EuroHPC programme.

Projects were selected from a competitive call which received 13 proposals from researchers distributed across 17 universities/institutes across Ireland, UK, Spain, France, Germany, Denmark, Japan and the USA.

“The Flagship projects announced today are outstanding in their scientific and technical merit and are well suited to the Academic Flagship remit as we prepare for exascale and beyond European supercomputers,” said Dr Elise Jennings, senior computational scientist leading the Flagship Programme at the EuroHPC Competence Centre in Dublin.

“The standard of the proposals we received was incredibly high and we would like to thank all of the researchers who responded to the call. The selected projects will now receive dedicated performance engineering support from ICHEC as well as computing and storage allocations to advance their science.”

Commenting on the significance of Euro-HPC Programme for Ireland, J.C. Desplat, director, ICHEC said: “High-performance computing is a strategic resource for Europe’s future for academia and business. Coming technology changes will drive competitiveness and Europe is aware that supercomputing is fundamental to this. Ireland, through ICHEC, will gain access for researchers and SMEs to a coordinated, integrated, high level of expertise across Europe in high-performance computing and related disciplines for science and industry, such as high-performance data analytics, classical simulation, and artificial intelligence.”

IDG News Service