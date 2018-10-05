Irish Red Cross Awards seek nominations

Annual awards seek entrants in technology, innovation and engineering spheres Print Print Pro

The annual Irish Red Cross (IRC) Humanitarian Awards seek to recognise those who have had an humanitarian impact on the lives of others through volunteering, skill sharing, storytelling or fundraising and will highlight the efforts of those who have given a voice to humanitarian issues.

Award categories include the Journalism Excellence Award, Innovation for Change Award, Humanitarian of the Year Award, Corporate Impact Award and Student Humanitarian Award.

There is also a category called the Innovation for Change Award which specifically covers the technology, innovation and engineering spheres.

The award recognises those who have not only identified a humanitarian issue, but also developed and implemented a solution to the problem.

According to the Irish Red Cross, NGOs are always in need of fresh ideas for improving efficiencies but do not always have the resources to tackle this themselves and that is why it is so important for those inclined towards innovation to direct their talents towards the humanitarian sector.

“Innovation in this sector can take many forms,” said IRC. “Perhaps you have found a new purpose towards which to direct drones, or a way in which to make the delivery of aid more efficient. Maybe you’ve been involved in a hackathon or helped developed a system which has helped a local charity become more efficient.”

“This is your chance to get innovation for good recognised at a national level.”

The award is open to individuals, teams and organisations and all can be nominated for the award here: ball.redcross.ie

Entrants for the award may be self-nominated or nominated by others.

There are just two weeks to go for entries for the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards.

TechCentral Reporters