Irish digital ambitions hampered by skills shortage

Early results show many struggle with skills when it comes to new technologies

Four out of 10 Irish organisations say they cannot scale at the desired pace due to their inability to hire skilled IT professionals.

Preliminary results from the TechBeat survey on keeping pace with digital change, in association with Expleo, also found that more than a third (35%) report that it is difficult to maintain standards with such shortages.

The overall difficulty in hiring and retaining skilled IT professionals has led a majority (55%) to outsource more IT work.

Another effect of the skills shortage is being felt when it comes to implementing new technologies. More than three quarters (78%) said that a lack of in-house knowledge and skills is their primary inhibitor in such endeavours.

TechCentral Reporters