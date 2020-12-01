Irish electric vehicle sales to double in 2021

Renault Ireland's best-selling EV manufacturer in 2020 Print Print Life

Kearys Motor Group has projected that 2021 will be the year of the zero-emission electric vehicle (EV), stating that sales could double next year.

With ongoing European directives and Irish government laws on climate action, low to zero carbon emission vehicles are becoming more important for both motorists and the motor industry, which is gearing up to meet increased demand for driving EVs.

Throughout 2020, EVs became an increasingly popular choice among buyers. More people are choosing to go electric as the reasons to do so become more compelling. As well as being more sustainable and cheaper to run and maintain, manufacturers are continually launching new EV models with futuristic designs, to give customers the best battery range and increased functionality.

advertisement





Although the Tesla 3 is the world’s best-selling EV of the past three years, the Nissan Leaf has taken pole position as Ireland and the world’s top selling EV over the past decade. Renault has claimed best-selling EV manufacturer in Ireland in 2020, following the launch of the all new Renault Zoe and a massive order of Kangoo EVs for An Post’s electric fleet.

Kearys Nissan in Cork reports Leaf has many cost saving advantages for families, businesses and taxi drivers with scrappage offers, 0% finance and a free home charger with Electric Ireland. It said driving 20,000km – equating to approximately a year of driving – would cost each driver €250 to run. This is based on 8c/kwh night rate electricity.

The Renault Zoe has the most affordable introductory price for a new EV in the Irish market this year and, together with its ‘green grant,’ has just launched its new E-TECH hybrid across the Clio, Captur and Megane ‘unplugged’ range for 2021.

Kearys stocks one of the largest EV ranges in Ireland and recently supplied Cork City Council with 75 EVs for its fleet this year.

Brendan Keary, director, Kearys Motor Group and managing director CarStore in Dublin and Cork, said: “At Kearys, we are seeing the power of zero, and it has the power to change everything. The time is right for electric vehicles – in fact the time is now critical… 2021 is the year we project EV sales to double.’’

According to Brian Purcell, Nissan Ireland, the Irish Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) market almost tripled over 2018, from 1233 (0.98% market share) to 3,444 in 2019, and a more significant 2.94% market share in 2019. At the end of October 2020, BEVs made up 4.45% of the Irish car market to date, again a significant growth in market share. Not only are EV sales up this year by almost 20% compared to 2019, but diesel and petrol car sales are down by 25% for the same period. Kearys anticipate this trend to continue and to multiply into 2021 and far beyond.

TechCentral Reporters