Irish eCommerce Awards finalists announced Ceremony to take place 23 September at Dublin's Mansion House Trade

The finalists for the Irish eCommerce Awards have been announced. Key categories include B2C eCommerce Website of the Year and eCommerce Business Personality of The Year.

Finalists in this category of B2C eCommerce Website of the Year include Colin Glen, Colourtrend, Donaghy Bros, Faerly, FitPink, Memories Boutique, Petstop, Schoolbooks.ie, Spotlight Oral Care, and Woodie’s.

eCommerce Business Personality of the year nominations includes Colin Christie (Christies Direct), Gerard Keohane (StudioForty9), Philip Macartney (IRP Commerce), Shelley Martin (4Beauty Group), and Sean Owens (Granite).

Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services proudly, the awards ceremony will take place 23 September at the Round Room at The Mansion House. Sile Seoige and Andrew Ryan will act as MC on the evening. This is the first time the awards ceremony will take place in Dublin, the event took place on a smaller scale in Belfast in 2019. The award organisers also host eComm Live, an eCommerce conference and training event dedicated to entrepreneurs, retailers and agencies.

The judging process was a collective result from an impartial panel of experts including Robert Doherty from AIB Merchant Services, Anna-Marie Turley from Enterprise Ireland, Dave Morrissey from Tik Tok, Stephen Rogan from Shopify, Stephen McComb from Signifyd, Andy Banks from Venture Forge, Elaine Robin from GR4VY and ecommerce consultants Vinny O’Brien, Rachel Jacobs, Gordon Newman and Luke Carthy.

“The Irish eCommerce Awards recognise and reward the success of the organisations, teams and individuals who shape the thriving internet retail industry in Ireland,” said organiser of the eCommerce Awards Kevin Traynor. “This event is the only dedicated celebration of Irish e-tailers, software providers, agencies and entrepreneurs and we look forward to sharing their stories of success.”

John Hoolahan, marketing director at AIB Merchant Services commented: “At AIB Merchant Services, we are dedicated to supporting our customers with business solutions designed to fit their business needs, whether that be in-store, online or on the go. We are particularly proud to partner with the Irish eCommerce Awards, at a time when eCommerce has never been more important to the future success of SME’s on the island of Ireland. This is a fantastic platform to shine a light on the considerable achievements of retailers and eCommerce professionals in Ireland.”

