Irish e-commerce businesses participate Netcomm Forum Milan

Irish e-commerce solutions showcased at Italy’s leading event for e-commerce, digital retail and transformation Print Print Trade

Several Irish e-commerce companies with leading edge technology solutions participated at Netcomm Forum in Milan last week.

As Irelands eighth largest export trading partner, Italy is a significant market in the e-commerce sector as Italian exports of consumer goods through digital channels have grown in recent years.

Attracting over 15,000 to the two-day event, Netcomm gives attendees a chance to take a deeper look at Italian and international e-commerce and digital retail solutions.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, the companies that exhibited at Netcomm were representing Irelands e-commerce strength in the Italian market. Businesses who took part include: ChannelSight, Luzern, SalesOptimize, SuperDisty and Xsellco.

Paul Maguire, Italy manager, Enterprise Ireland, said: “In the very fast-moving ecosystem of e-commerce, enabling technology solutions are bringing real value to e-commerce vendors.

“Ireland has a strong cluster of highly innovative tech enabling companies with strong international customers. These Irish companies focus on international customers from day one and continue to grow and return value to their expanding customer bases. Italian brands can source a competitive advantage by working with Irish e-commerce technology solutions to succeed with their online retail strategies.”

TechCentral Reporters