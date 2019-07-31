Irish cyber security training provider in Magic Quadrant

MetaCompliance a 'niche player' in security awareness computer-based training

The Irish cyber security training provider, MetaCompliance, has been named as a Niche Player in the July 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training.

The Gartner report provides an in-depth analysis of the security awareness computer-based training market and evaluates vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

With the problem of cyber threats continuing to challenge business leaders, there is an increased need to keep staff safe online by providing them with modern, graphically engaging training. MetaCompliance says its “unique approach to learning – increasing frequency, while decreasing time spent in training has emerged as a continually surfacing need for organisations across the world”.

“It’s a huge honour to be positioned in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training,” said Robert O’Brien, CEO, MetaCompliance. “Our solution differs from traditional training solutions, through our ability to deliver an annual campaign that leverages multiple interactions with employees, such as phishing, policies, surveys and training, all from a single platform. This means we can gather the necessary audit information to satisfy governance and compliance requirements for auditors and regulators.

“It’s very satisfying that the breadth of our vision has been recognised by Gartner. We have been assisting our client base for over 10 years and condensing the needs of our customers into a one-stop-shop for Privacy and Cyber Security training,” said O’Brien.

Through its cloud platform, MetaCompliance provides organisations with a fully integrated and multi-lingual suite of software solutions that includes policy management, e-learning, simulated phishing, privacy and incident management.

Organisations can create their own customised cyber security training from an extensive library of short eLearning courses that can be tailored to the user’s specific needs. Using engaging videos, realistic scenarios, quizzes and real-world phishing simulation tests, staff are trained to recognise and identify the latest security threats.

TechCentral Reporters