Irish academic elected president of global tech body

Lero chief Professor Brian Fitzgerald is the first Irish President of the Association for Information Systems

Professor Brian Fitzgerald is breaking new ground as first Irish president of the international Association for Information Systems (AIS). The current chief of Irish research centre, Lero, has been elected to serve a three-year term in the role.

A global professional association for individuals and organisations boasting near 5,000 members,the AIS are leaders in the research, teaching, practice and study of information systems. The association has its base in Atlanta, USA and hosts four international conferences a year.

Professor Fitzgerald’s nomination to the association is a major source of pride. Commenting on his election he says, “It is an honour to be elected to this prestigious role and reflects Ireland’s growing reputation as a global technology centre.”

Professor Fitzgerald will carry his role as head of Lero, a Science Foundation of Ireland (SFI) research centre utilising leading software researchers from nine third level institutions. The nature of the company’s work is wide ranging, with teams working on driverless cars, automation, AI and cyber-security.

The Lero chief’s work has been commended by the current AIS president, Professor Ting-Peng Liang, who says “Lero has a well-earned reputation as one of the primary software research centres in the world and Brian’s record and experience in the sector will be an invaluable asset to the association.”

Roscommon native, Professor Fitzgerald has been involved with Lero since 2005. Before this, he cut his teeth in the software industry for over a decade in a range of sectors including finance, telecoms and bespoke software development in Ireland, Belgium and Germany.

TechCentral Reporters