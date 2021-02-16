Ireland’s first life sciences ‘rent a lab’ opens

Kinetic Labs breaks new ground in Waterford Print Print Life

Ireland’s first private laboratory facility incubator space for the life sciences sector has opened its doors in Waterford City.

Kinetic Labs is a facility offering state-of-the-art single and shared wet lab space, office facilities, meeting rooms and a cafe and is now available on a rental basis to start-ups and science-based companies offering all of the lab facilities needed to develop their products and processes.

The innovative new business has been created through a combination of a REDF grant from Enterprise Ireland with additional funding from WorkLAB and Waterford City & County Council the first wet lab incubation facilities for science-based companies to be created in the Southeast.

advertisement





On of the Directors of the project is pharmaceutical entrepreneur Patsy Carney. Having built Eirgen Pharma from scratch to a global multinational, Carney understands the needs of both start-ups and multinationals having worked at both ends of the scale in the fine chemicals and pharmaceutical industries.

“We know that Kinetic Labs will play a critical role in building on the capability and entrepreneurship potential of existing indigenous and multinational life science companies here in the Southeast,” Carney said on a recent edition of podcast The Science of Business, hosted by Q1 Scientific founder Louise Grubb.

“We are a region with a core cluster of life-sciences and medical device companies and we have a critical mass of talent in this sector, and I know that for start-ups finding affordable and flexible lab space can be a big challenge,” said Carney. “Kinetic Labs offers the ideal space for those working in the industry who might be considering their own entrepreneurial journey along with spinouts from third-level universities and institutes plus the life sciences sector, sciences, medical device, pharma, bio-pharma and even the higher-end functional food sector. There is even great opportunity for the specialist equipment suppliers to use the space to demo products to potential customers.”

TechCentral Reporters