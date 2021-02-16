Ireland’s first life sciences ‘rent a lab’ opens
Ireland’s first private laboratory facility incubator space for the life sciences sector has opened its doors in Waterford City.
Kinetic Labs is a facility offering state-of-the-art single and shared wet lab space, office facilities, meeting rooms and a cafe and is now available on a rental basis to start-ups and science-based companies offering all of the lab facilities needed to develop their products and processes.
The innovative new business has been created through a combination of a REDF grant from Enterprise Ireland with additional funding from WorkLAB and Waterford City & County Council the first wet lab incubation facilities for science-based companies to be created in the Southeast.
On of the Directors of the project is pharmaceutical entrepreneur Patsy Carney. Having built Eirgen Pharma from scratch to a global multinational, Carney understands the needs of both start-ups and multinationals having worked at both ends of the scale in the fine chemicals and pharmaceutical industries.
“We know that Kinetic Labs will play a critical role in building on the capability and entrepreneurship potential of existing indigenous and multinational life science companies here in the Southeast,” Carney said on a recent edition of podcast The Science of Business, hosted by Q1 Scientific founder Louise Grubb.
“We are a region with a core cluster of life-sciences and medical device companies and we have a critical mass of talent in this sector, and I know that for start-ups finding affordable and flexible lab space can be a big challenge,” said Carney. “Kinetic Labs offers the ideal space for those working in the industry who might be considering their own entrepreneurial journey along with spinouts from third-level universities and institutes plus the life sciences sector, sciences, medical device, pharma, bio-pharma and even the higher-end functional food sector. There is even great opportunity for the specialist equipment suppliers to use the space to demo products to potential customers.”
