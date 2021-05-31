Ireland’s first digital hub network now live

Ireland’s first national network of remote working hubs is now live.

A key action of the government’s Our Rural Future plan,It is hoped that the Connected Hubs Network will make remote working a reality throughout rural Ireland.

To date, 66 hubs across the country are on board and accessible to remote workers via an online map. It is hoped to connect 100 hubs by the end of the year out of an overall target of 400.

“Hub working can support the development of employment opportunities and career paths in rural areas,” said Minister for Rural & Community Development Heather Humphreys. “This will help to give young people the choice to stay closer to home while pursuing their careers and also to encourage people living in cities to consider moving to a more rural location.

“Throughout this pandemic, so many of us have experienced the benefits of remote working – reduced commutes, more time spent with your family, increased footfall in towns, a lower carbon footprint. As we look to the reopening of our country, I am determined that we make remote working a permanent and viable reality for thousands of people.

“The Connected Hubs Network provides the perfect opportunity for workers and employers to embrace a ‘blended working’ model, and to find the balance of hub, home and office working that works best for them.”

The Minister urged all existing or new hubs to become members of Connected Hubs: “In addition to availing of the excellent platform and supports unveiled today, by having your details included in the National Hub Survey you can help Government to identify the scale of our nation’s remote working infrastructure. This information will help to guide and inform future investment decisions.

“I would also like to remind hub managers of two funding streams which I recently launched, the €5 million Connected Hubs fund for existing hubs and the €15 million Town & Village Renewal Scheme, which will place particular emphasis on projects supporting remote working and enhancing town centre living as outlined in Our Rural Future.”

The National Hub Network Working Group led by the Dept of Rural & Community Development has identified and mapped close to 400 remote working hubs across the country. These hubs will be invited to join the Connected Hubs Network to create shared infrastructure that will deliver real benefits across the country. A survey is underway to gather more information with regard to services offered by these hubs.

TechCentral Reporters

