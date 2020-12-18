Ireland looks to the stars with DIAS’ Prof Tom Ray
18 December 2020 | 0
This week Niall and Dusty talk about the end of the phablet, a rocky start for Cyberpunk 2077, and find out about the search for atmosphere on exoplanets with Prof Tom Ray of the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies.
