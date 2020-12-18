Ireland looks to the stars with DIAS’ Prof Tom Ray

Ariel mission
Image: UCD School of Physics

The search for new life and the death of the phablet

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

18 December 2020 | 0

This week Niall and Dusty talk about the end of the phablet, a rocky start for Cyberpunk 2077, and find out about the search for atmosphere on exoplanets with Prof Tom Ray of the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

 

advertisement



 

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑