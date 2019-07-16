Ireland and China sign deal to promote science, technology and innovation

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries

Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan, and Minister for Science and Technology in the People’s Republic of China, Wang Zhigang, signed a revised Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote science, technology and innovation cooperation between Ireland and China.

Currently, there are over 200 active collaborations between researchers and enterprise in Ireland and China. A key development is the Science Foundation Ireland – National Natural Science Foundation of China Partnership Programme, launched in 2017. Under the programme, eight research projects receive a joint total of €12m in funding over a four-year period.

Following the signing of the MOU, the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation hosted the inaugural Joint Committee Meeting which discussed recent developments between the two countries and the opportunities for further collaboration.

Speaking at the signing, Minister Halligan said “It is very fitting that we are signing this revised MOU to strengthen collaboration between our two countries during 2019, which marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and Ireland.

“We look forward to working with Minister Wang and his ministry to build on the existing collaborative links between the two countries. We know that research and innovation can play a significant role in addressing the many global challenges we face – from tackling climate change and protecting the environment to responding to the challenges of an ageing society.”

TechCentral Reporters