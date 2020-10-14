IP Telecom dials in to enterprise-class IPT One suite

Irish telco abolishes call charges with 'game changing' unified comms solution

IP Telecom has unviled IPT One suite, a unified communications offering that embeds voice solutions into business tools such as Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Zoho and Office 365.

The fully cloud-based solution suite creates a whole new product for all scales of Irish business integrating a hosted phone system, with CRM, and collaborative software to create a one-stop-shop for businesses

For businesses with a call centre function all capabilities are included including tracking, monitoring, reporting and recording with multi-year storage functionality as well as inbound/outbound calling all on a cost-per-user basis.

“This suite of solutions really moves things up another gear in terms of business voice connectivity. Customers and colleagues are always reachable across multiple devices and endpoints. Combining this with collaborative tools, CRM systems and remote connectivity means that no matter where you are based, you’re always connected,” said Anthony Tattan, CCO of IP Telecom (pictured).

“Businesses can experience significant cost reductions, eliminating expensive mobile calls between colleagues as all calls are internal, never have to worry about spikes in call charges – there aren’t any – as well as enable and unite colleagues and functions who may be dispersed due to the lockdown.

“Businesses of any scale from small offices to multinationals can now avail of a range of enterprise-class solution that suits their business model – with Irish based support – from a proven, business carrier.”

The IPT One suite also includes unlimited IPT Meet, a fully encrypted, device neutral, Web-based video conferencing solution that allows colleagues and vendors to continue with face to face meetings without the need for additional subscriptions.

TechCentral Reporters