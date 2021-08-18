IP Telecom adds 100,000th endpoint on b2b network

IP Telecom has reported the passing of the 100,000-device mark on its business-to-business network.

“Having hit 100,000 endpoints this month, off the back of another milestone of 5,000 users of our Microsoft Teams integration last month shows the rapid expansion of IP Telecom’s network here in Ireland and the business community’s appetite for quality, cost-efficient and flexible VoIP solutions for their business” said Shena Brien, CEO, IP Telecom (pictured).

IP Telecom’s cloud hosted phone system is at the centre of the company’s solution suite, removing the need for on-premise hardware, allowing for free landline calling across Ireland.

“The pandemic obviously changed the way we work, but with the economy reopening and businesses changing the way they work such as hybrid or fully remote working, hosted phone solutions like ours – that integrate with existing software systems – allow for seamless, customer-focused communication no matter where your staff are physically located,” said Brien.

