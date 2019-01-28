Intuity Technologies becomes systems and security partner to Connacht Rugby

Western province awake to potential of digital transformation

Intuity Technologies has been selected by Connacht Rugby to be its IT systems and security partner of choice.

The Galway-based company will provide managed IT support, IT & data security solutions, and IT business solutions to the team as it undergoes a digital transformation process.

Gerard Cox, CEO, Intuity Technologies, said: “Here at Intuity our people are our greatest strength and partnership in our work is something which sets us apart. This differentiator is something we recognise in Connacht Rugby and we look forward to continuing to work, grow, strengthen and excel in partnership with them into the future.”

Karl Boyle, head of operations, Connacht Rugby, said: “Over the past few years, companies in all sectors have embraced digital transformation and GDPR and sport is no different. Continually improving our high-performance environment on and off the pitch is a key priority for Connacht Rugby.

“Critical to this are the systems and security that support these efforts and we are delighted to announce Intuity as our new IT systems and security partner. A local firm with a national footprint, Intuity’s people, experience and their enthusiasm for this partnership is hugely exciting.”

TechCentral Reporters