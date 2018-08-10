Interxion’s Tanya Duncan on data centres

Tanya Duncan, Interxion
Pictured: Tanya Duncan, Interxion

Why companies need to more about their data, and a first look at the next generation of Android

On this week’s show: a first look at Android Pie and Interxion Ireland MD Tanya Duncan gives an overview of the data cente space.

