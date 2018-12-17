Interxion becomes Weltell co-location partner

Cloud-neutral colocation data centre services provider Interxion has been selected by Welltel.

Welltel provides telecoms and connectivity solutions to more than 3,000 customers both in Ireland and internationally. The company has featured for five consecutive years in the Deloitte Fast 50 awards and is continuing to expand its footprint.

“Interxion really understood our business, how we want to grow and how its services can assist us,” said Ross Murray, CEO, Welltel. “Interxion’s strong reputation, round-the-clock support services and ability to assist us in terms of deployment timelines made them an ideal choice as a data centre partner.”

Tanya Duncan, managing director, Interxion Ireland (pictured), said: “It is an exciting time for Interxion following the expansion of our third data centre in Dublin as we are continuing to see strong customer demands from existing and new clients. We’re delighted to be working with Welltel and are looking forward to working with them during this exciting time of development as they continue to grow.

“Dublin is home to one of Europe’s biggest data centre hubs and a recent Host in Ireland report showed that in the three months from April to June this year over €1 billion of new data centre investments were announced. This level of investment demonstrates clearly the demand for hosting in Ireland and today’s announcement further highlights this demand.”

TechCentral Reporters