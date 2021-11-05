InterSystems’ Redmond O’Leary on the role of data

The trade-off between the quantity and quality of information explained Print Print Radio

This week InterSystems’ Redmond O’Leary talks about his career in tech and the evolving role of data in our lives.

Also in the news, we get Meta with Facebook and Microsoft tries its hand at VR conferencing at Ignite.

For more on Intersystems visit https://www.intersystems.com/