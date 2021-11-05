InterSystems’ Redmond O’Leary on the role of data
5 November 2021 | 0
This week InterSystems’ Redmond O’Leary talks about his career in tech and the evolving role of data in our lives.
Also in the news, we get Meta with Facebook and Microsoft tries its hand at VR conferencing at Ignite.
To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Spotify or find us on pod.link.
For more on Intersystems visit https://www.intersystems.com/
Subscribers 0
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers