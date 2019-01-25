Internet pioneer Dr Paul Vixie on pushing back against cyber crime
25 January 2019 | 0
This week TechCentral editor Niall Kitson meets with the inventor of the Domain Name System Dr Paul Vixie to talk about how his company Farsight Security is changing the way we handle online security.
