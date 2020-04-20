International innovation powerhouse Huawei welcomes talents

Continuously investing to attract, develop and retain local talent in Europe, while creating a fully connected, intelligent world Print Print Pro

In association with Huawei

We are proud that we have recently been officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute, the global authority on awarding excellence in people practices. During an intense certification process, lasting four months, Huawei completed a comprehensive assessment of its people practices through the institute’s HR Best Practices Survey, which encompassed more than 100 questions on People Development practices, including talent strategy, learning and development, performance, career and succession management. Huawei demonstrated its excellent practice in all these categories and was certified as a Top Employer in Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as a Regional Top Employer in Europe.

As a leading global information and communications technology provider, Huawei is committed to creating a fully connected, intelligent world. To make this vision a reality, we continuously invest in attracting, developing and retaining local talents in Europe.

People are our most important asset

Opportunities are the biggest incentive for excellent talent. Huawei looks for the unique value in people and works with them in diverse ways. It is our strong believe that Passion Unlocks Potential. To maximise the potential and meet the ambitions of talents, Huawei provides aspiring and passionate talents with the best career opportunities and fully supports their growth by a comprehensive learning and development platform.

Over the years, Huawei has connected over three billion people in 170+ countries. The wide range of Huawei’s business enables people to apply their ideas on the biggest possible stage. Here at Huawei, you can work with 23 Research and Development centres and 36 joint innovation centres, and the innovation you develop can contribute to making a difference on a global scale. Meanwhile, we are able to offer our employees different opportunities throughout their careers. For example, the development path of a junior-level employee can take one of two paths, either the path of becoming a professional leader or an expert in their chosen field.

Due to the practice of the company’s fast-track promotion mechanism, Huawei enables the talents to achieve their career goals quickly and to grow within the organisation. The talents identified with potential will be considered for career development opportunities immediately, and could reach senior positions within a few years of joining the company. From our experience, this practice has been very successful in maximising the full potential of our employees. This not only drives our employees to be the best they can be, but galvanises commitment and dedication to the sustainable growth of Huawei for the long-term.

To support individual growth, Huawei has created its own Huawei University which offers systematic learning programmes of more than 20,000 e-learning courses covering professional management, and all areas of technology for our various business groups. Such e-learning programmes are accessible through our ‘Anytime, Anywhere’ Mobile apps. As part of our blended learning offerings Huawei also provides an extensive catalogue of classroom workshops, on the job practice and lab practice such as 5G, IoT, AI etc. At Huawei we accept the individual learning curve of employees and that each learning path will be unique.

Fostering new ICT talents, with plans to develop five thousand in Europe by 2021

In Europe, Huawei has more than 80% local employees. Huawei has proven it is already attracting the new ICT talents on an industry-leading level. However, we must continue to build on the past efforts and to strengthen our European profile by committing to develop 5000 talented young people from now until 2021 under our DigitALL Explorer Program. This programme encompasses our Seeds for the Future Program, Internships, and Graduate programme, and we are welcoming all talents to join Huawei to create a fully connected world.

Huawei’s established Seeds for the Future Program, launched in 2011, has seen over 1,300 European students from more than 30 countries take part in this highly recognised programme. By 2021, an additional 1500 young professionals from Europe will have taken part on a two-week study trip to China that includes first-hand work experience at our company’s headquarters in Shenzhen and research facilities in Beijing, as well as cultural excursions and language training.

All of these efforts are testimonial to Huawei’s commitment and contribution to the progress and healthy future of Europe’s digital economy, and provides an insight into life working for a global Fortune 100 company. By joining Huawei you can realise your potential in your chosen field or specialised technologies such as 5G, IoT and AI. We welcome all talents to join us at the cutting edge of innovation, in a company that has successfully demonstrated continuous and rapid business development, as well as tested and recognised HR management practices. I am confident that you will have a brilliant and outstanding career in Huawei.

Wells Li is president of Human Resource, Western Europe, for Huawei Technologies