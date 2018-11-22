Intel unveils the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2

NCS 2 runs on a standard USB 3.0 port, requiring no additional hardware

Intel has introduced the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2, designed to build smarter AI algorithms and for prototyping computer vision at the network edge.

The Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 is based on the Intel Movidius Myriad X vision processing unit and supported by the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit.

“The first-generation Intel Neural Compute Stick sparked an entire community of AI developers into action with a form factor and price that didn’t exist before,” said Naveen Rao, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the AI Products Group.

“We’re excited to see what the community creates next with the strong enhancement to compute power enabled with the new Intel Neural Compute Stick 2.”

For developers working on a smart camera, a drone, an industrial robot or a smart home device, the Intel NCS 2 offers what’s needed to prototype faster and smarter, according to Intel.

