Intel granted permission for $4bn Leixlip development

An Bord Pleanala gives final go-ahead to record-breaking expansion

Intel has been granted planning permission for a $4 billion (€3.6 billion) manufacturing and fabrication centre at its campus in Collinstown Industrial Park, Leixlip.

Originally announced in 2016, the facility finally gained clearance from Kildare County Council after the dismissal of an objection by a local farmer.

The project is expected to employ 3,000 at the construction phase and 850 on a full-time basis thereafter.

Intel recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of its presence in Ireland.

Intel first decided to locate its technology campus in Ireland in 1989 and since then, more than $15 billion has been invested in the 360-acre former stud farm, creating one of the world’s most technologically advanced manufacturing facilities that produces some of the most advanced products on the planet. It also marks the largest foreign investment in the history of the state.

Over the past 30 years Intel in Ireland has come to represent a diversity of activities across the spectrum of Intel business from advanced manufacturing to cutting edge research and design.

Intel currently employs 5,000 people in Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters