Intel commits further €12bn to Leixlip operation CEO Gelsinger keeps Ireland at centre of European plans

Intel is putting a further €12 billion in its Leixlip operation, bringing the size of its overall investment to €30 billion.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (pictured) outlined the company’s European plans at an event in Brussels today, where he acknowledged the strength of Ireland’s value proposition in the semi-conductor space and shared the company’s pan-European plan.

Earlier this year Intel announced it would be locating new chip fabrication plants in Magdeburg, Germany and Ohio. There is speculation that a European design and packaging plant is slated for construction in either France or Italy.

Eamonn Sinnott, Intel Ireland general manager, said: “The level of investment announced today is the strongest possible evidence of Intel’s deep commitment to Ireland and demonstrates that Ireland is a very competitive location for leading edge investments such as these and will be into the future.”

“The scale of the future investment in Ireland announced today by Intel is remarkable,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland.

“The further €12 billion investment will have a profound impact on the Irish economy in the coming years. This investment comes on the back of the €18.7 billion invested by Intel since 1989, €5 billion of which has been invested since 2019.

“What is clear from the announcement today is that Ireland remains integral to Intel’s European and global plans. Intel’s campus in Leixlip is home to one of the largest industrial construction projects in Europe, and will house some of the most complex manufacturing facilities in the world. Once the facility is operational, employment in Intel Ireland will stand at 6,500.

“The global environment for attracting investment is extraordinarily competitive. Ireland has to continue to drive competitiveness across all aspects of our value proposition.”

