Intel bringing 1,600 new jobs to Kildare in chip manufacturing push

Ireland to host most advanced semiconductor manufacturing operation in Europe Print Print Trade

Intel has announced plans to create 1,600 high-tech jobs at its campus in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO Intel (pictured), outlined the company’s global plans at an online event on Tuesday evening, saying Intel’s IDM 2.0 model will pave the way for it to continue to lead through manufacturing.

General manager of Intel Ireland and vice president of the company’s technology and manufacturing group, Eamonn Sinnott, in an editorial on the company’s website, confirmed that since locating its technology campus in Ireland in 1989, Intel has invested $15 billion in manufacturing capacity, making it one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturing operations in Europe.

advertisement





The current expansion, which will more than double Intel’s available manufacturing space in Ireland and Europe, has seen an additional $7 billion investment between 2019 and 2021.

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin welcomed the news, saying the company has made an enormous contribution to Ireland: “Intel’s journey in Ireland has been an extraordinary one and these plans for the next phase of its development will enhance its reputation as a global leader in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.

“Already a substantial employer in Ireland, with some 5,000 employees, these further new jobs will be most welcome. The government’s mission in the coming months and years is to get people back to work and rebuild our economy, while at the same time ensuring Ireland remains well placed to thrive in the new green and digital economy of the future, with high quality, sustainable jobs. Today’s announcement is very welcome for that reason.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, described the company’s plans to invest and further expand its global manufacturing network as “exciting, ambitious and innovative” and said the substantial expansion represents a significant investment that will continue to position the Irish site at the centre of Intel’s European and future global operations.

“While this investment is very important to Ireland, it is also very important in a European context, and will help to deliver on the EU’s vision for digital transformation by 2030.

“The scale of the investment and the number and types of jobs being created is a huge vote of confidence in the Leixlip campus and is testament to Intel’s continued commitment to Ireland.”

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business also welcomed the announcement.

“Since its arrival to Ireland in 1989, Intel has consistently signalled its confidence in the depth and substance of the Irish business model,” said director of membership & sectors Sharon Higgins. “Its ongoing investment over the past 30 years has played a significant role in catalysing the advanced, dynamic business model that underpins our domestic economy.

“Ireland was the only country in Europe where manufactured exports grew in 2020, despite the Covid crisis. Indeed, Ireland is only 1% of the EU’s population but accounts for 5% of its manufactured goods exports to the broader world.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?