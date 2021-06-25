Integrity360 secures investment from venture capital firm

Integrity360 has been acquired by private equity firm August Equity. The size of the invetment was not revealed though has been reported by the Irish Times to be in the region of €50 million, a 65% stake.

In addition to the investment funding, Integrity360 founder and CEO Eoin Goulding will take on the new role of president and will be joined by Ian Brown as executive chairman.

Brown, an established entrepreneur and industry veteran has been running technology businesses for over 25 years, including most recently SecureData, a UK cyber security services business acquired by Orange in 2019.

Further, the existing Integrity360 executive team is being complemented by the addition of Matt Tomlinson who will run UK business development operations. Tomlinson previously worked at SecureData where he served in a similar position for almost 20 years.

“Over the past 16 years the company has successfully grown to become a leading cyber security specialist within Ireland and in the UK,” said Goulding. “We have a fantastic team with a thriving culture, and I am delighted to now work with both August and Ian who will continue to bolster our service capability and expand our reach internationally.”

Ian Brown said: “I have followed and admired Integrity360 for some time, and so I am truly delighted to be partnering with Eoin – and of course August Equity – once again, with the goal to build a market leading cyber security services company across Europe. Integrity360 already has a strong reputation in the industry and a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio of services… The market need for such services has never been stronger given both the massive digital transformation acceleration within businesses, alongside the rapid evolution of cyber threats.”

TechCentral Reporters

