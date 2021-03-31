Integrity360 recognised as Top Expert Partner for Fortinet

Cyber security specialist has been upskilling and training staff using the Fortinet NSE programme Print Print Trade

In association with Integrity360

Integrity360 has been awarded Ireland’s Top Expert Partner 2020 with Fortinet as part of its virtual Accelerate 2021 Conference last month. Integrity360 received high client satisfaction ratings during 2020, delivering complete security solutions and focusing on enhancing post sales client experiences.

Utilising the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) training programme, Integrity360 has been consistently upskilling and training both its sales and technical staff. Multiple enablement sessions were held throughout the year, highlighting the continuous cross collaboration and teamwork needed to be able to bring to market security driven networking solutions. With this award, the company has proven its ability to accurately assess and address client needs and ensure that solutions are deployed in accordance with best practices, while ensuring clients get the most from their infrastructure investments.

advertisement





Fortinet noted that its partner awards programme recognises partners that have devoted considerable resources to the success of their customers’ security by providing tools, guidance, and expertise to a wide range of organisations across the globe seeking to secure their networks from increasingly sophisticated attacks.

As an Expert Fortinet partner, Integrity360 is now one of only few Fortinet partners with skills in all Fortinet technologies, including enterprise wireless, access management, web application firewalling, application delivery, email protection and sandboxing.

During 2020, Integrity360 was also awarded three specialisations by Fortinet including Secure SD-WAN, Data Centre and Public Cloud, offering assurance to Integrity360 clients that the highest levels of qualifications are in place to advise and deliver solutions effectively and in line with best practices. Integrity360 was the first and only partner in Ireland to be awarded this specialisation and one of only two partners in the UK with it.

Speaking about the award, Brian Martin, head of product management, Integrity360 said: “We are thrilled to be recognised as the Top Expert Partner for Fortinet. We aim to offer our clients expert advice when choosing security solutions, whatever they may be. We pride ourselves on our continuous upskilling and training in order to best understand how our clients can get most value and resilience from the infrastructure they deploy. Receiving this award from Fortinet is a welcome acknowledgement of this investment and commitment from one of our key partners.”