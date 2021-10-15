Intact’s Justin Lawless on the great return to work

Apple looks back to go forward with a new MacBook and lesons learned for the future of work Print Print Radio

On this week’s show we preview Apple’s Unleashed event and the possibility of Cupertino rolling back a decade a bad ideas. In our interview slot Justin Lawless from Intact takes us through his business’ experience of working during a pandemic.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Spotify or find us on pod.link.

For more on Intact visit https://www.intactsoftware.com/

advertisement



