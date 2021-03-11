Intact plans 40 new jobs

ERP software developer Intact is set to create 40 new jobs across Ireland and the UK, bringing its overall headcount to 200.

The new roles will span software development, project management, account management, and software support.

“At Intact, we don’t just develop software, we develop our people too,” said Justin Lawless, CEO, Intact. “We’re excited to be recruiting new talent at a time when the economy is facing significant challenges.

“Our ability to attract talented professionals and offer them a rewarding career path has helped Intact grow rapidly over the last number of years. We are committed to investing in our people to ensure Intact’s growth always supports our vow to help customers operate at their best.”

Headquartered in Dundalk, Intact has additional offices in Cork, Wicklow, as well as Hemel Hempstead and Warrington in England.

