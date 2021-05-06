Industry 4.0 Skillnet to future-proof manufacturing businesses

Skillnet Ireland and Future Cast have launched Industry 4.0 Skillnet, a new Skillnet Business Network focusing on developing leading-edge technology skills for the construction, quarry and manufacturing sectors.

Based at the W8 Centre in Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, Industry 4.0 Skillnet will provide upskilling programmes to businesses in the construction, quarry and manufacturing sectors. Programmes are developed to meet business needs for automation and robotic processes including robotic programming, Internet of Things, 3D printing and how to building AI models with Deep Learning.

Speaking at the launch, Skillnet Ireland chief executive Paul Healy said: “Preparing businesses for digital transformation has been a continuous focus for Skillnet Ireland. The launch of Industry 4.0 Skillnet is a great addition to our Skillnet Business Networks, enabling us to support Irish businesses in the construction, quarry and manufacturing spaces to adopt new and innovative models, and improve their productivity and competitiveness.”

JJ O’Hara, CEO of Future Cast and promoter of Industry 4.0 Skillnet, added: “Technology is transforming the landscape for every sector. We’re delighted to partner with Skillnet Ireland to launch Industry 4.0 Skillnet and prepare Irish businesses for this change through essential upskilling and development opportunities.”

The first online programmes commence on 27 May 2021. To learn more visit https://industry4skillnet.com/.

