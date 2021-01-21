Indigo subsidiary plans 100 new jobs for Limerick

4site, a subsidiary of the Indigo Telecom Group, has announced plans to recruit more than 100 employees over the next three years to work remotely or at its headquarters at Raheen Business Park in Limerick.

The new roles will be in fibre planning, GIS engineering, design engineering, telecoms surveying, project management, and to business support roles in accounts, sales and operations. Indigo Telecom Group will be recruiting locally from Limerick and the Mid-West.

Established in Magor, South Wales in 1997, Indigo Telecom Group employs more than 400 people across 10 offices in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Netherlands.

The company is now focused on expanding its skills portfolio to capitalise on the market opportunities around fibre-to-the-home, wireless, 5G, data centres, digitisation and telco network services. 4site works closely with Limerick Institute of Technology and the University of Limerick to create job opportunities for graduates.

Kevin Taylor MBE, chairman, Indigo Telecom Group (pictured), said: “We’re really excited to invest in Ireland, and specifically within the Limerick and surrounding areas. This provides a great opportunity for local staff to join an organisation which is on a high growth trajectory and with plans to expand in 2021 and beyond. For people considering a career in telecoms or a new challenge, there couldn’t be a better time to join a sector that is experiencing exponential growth and playing a critical role in the way we all connect with each other.”

Ian Duggan, CEO, 4site and Indigo board member added: “We looked at various locations to expand our existing fibre centre of excellence as we see unprecedented demand for our services in new markets such as Germany and the USA. We decided on the Mid-West of Ireland due to the very best local talent that we can continue to build on and develop further. This is a great vote of confidence from Indigo Telecom Group and is testament to the brilliant local talent and the work we already do here in Limerick.”

