The end of e-mail as we know it and UX Design Institute's Colman Walsh in conversation Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty wonder why eir wants to close down it’s eircom.net webmail service. We also talk with UX Design Institute CEO Colman Walsh at 3XE & UX Conference about why good design matters.

