Immedis to create over 200 roles by end 2020

News follows €25m investment from Scottish Equity Partners

Immedis, provider of enterprise technology solutions for payroll and mobility tax services, will create over 200 jobs by the end of 2020.

Roles include experts in tax, compliance, IT, software, development, marketing, finance, and sales. Recruitment will commence immediately.

Beginning in 2016 with 10 employees, its headcount today is over 170. Part of the Taxback Group, Immedis has grown rapidly in the past two years. In 2017, it announced a $10m (€8.8m) acquisition of US international payroll company Expaticore. The expansion follows a €25m investment from Scottish Equity Partners (SEP).

“Immedis has a fantastic record of growth to date, the leading cloud-based global payroll platform in iConnect and an exceptional track record of delivering for its customers” said Keith Davidson, partner at SEP.

“Our investment is a vote of confidence in the business, helping it to continue to innovate through further investment in its product and its people. With its combination of expertise, technology, talent and track record to date, we are excited to have Immedis join our investment portfolio. Its clients include Uber, Wayfair, DCC and First Derivatives.

TechCentral Reporters