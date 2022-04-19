IFI to host 2022 Dublin Smartphone Film Festival Festival dedicated to filmmakers exclusively using mobile devices moves to a bigger venue Life

The Dublin Smartphone Film Festival, Ireland’s only international film festival dedicated to filmmakers exclusively using mobile devices, has partnered with the Irish Film Institute (IFI) to bring talented mobile filmmakers to a wider audience.

On 30 April, the Festival will feature a series of filmmaking workshops, short films from 15 countries around the globe, feature films, and the premiere of documentary Are Your Eyes Nicely Open? from award-winning director SJ van Breda.

“We just could not believe the success of the festival in the past four years. We sell out each year before the doors even open,” said festival director Robert Fitzhugh. “The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have brought about an incredible period of creativity with people forced to use the tools they have at their disposal to tell stories.

advertisement





“This partnership with the IFI means we have an opportunity to showcase these filmmakers to a wider audience and a chance to legitimize their hard work. Despite the current situation we all find ourselves in there has never been a more interesting time to explore smartphone filmmaking. This is what the Dublin Smartphone Film Festival is here to do; to encourage the next generation of filmmakers to create their stories using their phones and to provide them with the widest possible platform to present these stories to a wider audience.”

The film festival will take place 30 April at the Irish Film Institute and online from 1-7 May. Tickets are available via dublinsmartphonefilmfestival.com

TechCentral Reporters