IEDR to implement new registry management platform

Company partners with its Canadian counterpart as it advances major system upgrade

IE Domain Registry has announced a technology partnership with its counterpart in Canada, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority.

The company that manages and maintains Ireland’s country domain name, .ie, has signed a licence agreement to use a new domain registry management platform developed by the Canadian Internet Registration Authority.

According to IE Domain Registry, the partnership will enhance the user experience for all .ie stakeholders, particularly .ie domain registrars. It added that the system will provide registrars with more powerful and flexible domain management tools, as well as a modern, user-friendly interface.

As part of the switch to the new .ie registry platform, .ie will now align closely with industry-standard technical operations in other internet namespaces, including protocols such as EPP and domain lifecycle.

The change is expected to be implemented by November 2020. This will have no impact on .ie websites or .ie email addresses, and .ie domain holders will not need to take any action.

Further, it will not affect IE Domain Registry’s registration requirements—those who wish to register a .ie domain will still need to prove a tangible connection to the island of Ireland.

“.ie continues to experience sustained growth following our liberalisation policy initiative in 2018, which made it easier and faster for individuals and organisations to register a .ie domain,” said David Curtin, CEO of IE Domain Registry.

Curtin added that the new .ie registry platform is an investment in the next decade: “Our move to the modern and powerful Registry Platform, which has greater functionality and flexibility, will ensure that our technical systems can support .ie’s long-term growth.

“Registrars will experience continued benefits from this system well into the future. The new platform’s standardised design aligns with the EPP technical interfaces used in other internet namespaces that they are already familiar with.”

TechCentral Reporters