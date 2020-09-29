ID-Pal raises €1m to fuel expansion

Identity verification software delveloper eyes up further market opportunities

Dublin-based ID-Pal, a developer of identity verification software, has raised €1 million in additional funding to fuel the company’s continuing expansion on the domestic and international stage.

ID-Pal is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) developer, providing solutions for businesses to ensure compliance with regulatory identity requirements. It was founded in 2016 and has already been used in over 43 countries, with clients ranging in size from SMEs to multi-national corporates.

The ID-Pal platform uses mobile technology that allows clients across multiple industries and sectors, including but not limited to payments, financial services, legal, insurance and property, to facilitate verification of their customers’ identities in real time.

Colum Lyons, founder and CEO of ID-Pal, said: “This funding will help us to continue to develop our product offering and the technology behind it which we can then deliver to new and existing customers in a flexible and bespoke manner, making sure their compliance and customer needs are easily addressed. With the Covid-19 pandemic having impacted countless businesses across the globe, we’ve been fortunate enough through our innovative approach to maintain our growth trajectory. There has been strong and continuing market interest in our solutions including international markets. We have gone from 11 to 19 employees in the last nine months with further roles to come in line with our growth through 2021 and beyond.”

Current clients of ID-Pal include AIB Merchant Services, Elavon, Fexco, HID Global, KYC Global, Mercer, One4all and Sherpa Technologies, among others across the SME and corporate sectors. It also has partnerships with Temenos and Salesforce.

TechCentral Reporters