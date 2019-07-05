ICT Skillnet: Master the Internet of Things

IoT systems involve the convergence of multiple technologies, including Sensors & Actuators, Low-energy Communication, Networking and Cloud, Big Data & Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Security, and Application Deployment and Management.

This new enterprise-led and demand driven MSc in Electronic and Computer Technology (IoT) aims to contribute to the “pipeline” of engineers with a high level of competence to serve the growing demand in IoT for development and deployment resources.

Aims

To provide a pathway for existing ICT professionals and those wishing to convert from associated disciplines to acquire the necessary skills to pursue careers in the IoT technology and applications domain.

Flexible Entry

Participants in the programme will be supported to acquire focused skills that are directly applicable to the development of IoT technologies. The programme modules and the project component will enable you to apply state-of-the-art research to industrial applications, solving relevant real-world problems from their own experience and context.

The programme is highly flexible in terms of entry routes, timing and selection of modules, so that participants can tailor their learning directly to their own employment circumstances.

Flexible Delivery

The programme will typically be completed over two years on a part-time basis, with lectures delivered entirely online complemented with a small number of on-campus workshops at DCU. Lectures will also be available, together with supporting materials, for download and offline viewing. Participants will have access to on-line fora with lecturers and peers to handle questions and reinforce learning. The programme will use continuous assessment through individual assignments augmented with formal examinations. The final part will be an individual IoT Research Development and Innovation (RDI) project involving the development and proving of a specific IoT technology or application component.

This programme meets the demand for a new kind of IoT specialist – those who can:

engineer new interactive products – ‘things’;

acquire, fuse and process the data they collect from ‘things’;

interact with, and interconnect these ‘things’ as part of larger, more diverse, systems.

Apply

Applications are currently being accepted for a start in September, with a closing date of 23 July 2019.

Email your CV to info@ictskillnet.ie