ICT Skillnet joins Cisco Networking Academy programme

Providing free, online self-paced programmes for the Irish workforce Print Print Pro

Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet has achieved affiliate status as an approved Cisco Networking Academy, joining a global community of educators across 180 countries.

The Cisco Networking Academy, a Cisco Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, is an ICT skills and career building programme for learning institutions and individuals that aims to transform the lives of learners, educators, and communities, through the power of education and career opportunities.

Networking Academy offers courses that cater to different experiences and skill levels. Since its launch in 1997, the programme has provided courses, tools and industry-recognised certifications to more than 11 million students, ensuring greater confidence in their skills and employability. The course portfolio includes self-paced courses designed to be taken at any point in the learner’s career journey.

“Initiatives like this are very welcome to feed the talent pipeline in the technology sector,” Una Fitzpatrick, director, Technology Ireland.

Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet now offers eight programmes, free of charge, covering topical areas such as cyber security, networking, internet of things, and others.

The programmes are aimed at existing information technology professionals seeking to upskill, those migrating from associated disciplines, and those currently job-seeking and interested in pursuing a career in the technology field.

“Technology is truly powerful when you combine it with education,” said Dave Feenan, network manager, Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet. “Our aim is to build a pathway to help with the transformation of the Irish workforce and also a bridge to create employment opportunities especially in the current climate.”

“I am very excited with the opportunity to work with Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet as part of Networking Academy,” said Nuno Guarda, head of Corporate Affairs UK and Ireland, Cisco Networking Academy. “We understand how talent and skills are increasingly important in today’s fast paced digital economy, and believe NetAcad’s portfolio of courses and delivery flexibility can benefit Ireland’s workforce.”

For more information on the programme and its courses, see the ICT Skillnet web site.

TechCentral Reporters