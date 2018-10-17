ICT Skillnet: High end skills development

Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet aims to fill important skills gaps in the Irish ICT sector by providing opportunities for technical and engineering staff to develop a broad set of advanced technical, business, management and interpersonal skills to enhance their careers and performance. Here are featured just six of the thirty major programme it provided – all of which start in January 2019.

Please note: application deadline for all programmes is 30 November 2018

Further information on all courses at www.ictskillnet.ie or from info@ictskillnet.ie

MSc in DevOps

2 Year Part-time – Online

Next Course Starts January 2019

With most technology organisations moving their delivery platforms to a DevOps approach the shortage of people with cross sectional skills in DevOps is now acute. Developed by industry as a direct response, this ONLINE Master’s degree aims to fill these important talent gaps and give credit, recognition and credibility to technologists working in this field.

Most existing DevOps ‘specialists’ grow or develop into their role with no formal standards or certification, and a modicum of training in the actual practice of cross functional DevOps practices. They may already be experienced, highly skilled, competent and high performers in their own field, but they can lack the knowledge and understanding of the other cross functional disciplines.

Course content: Delivered online from IT Tallaght, modules cover: Business and Technology Strategy, IT Infrastructure & Automation, Continuous Software Delivery, Human & Organisational Issues, Enterprise Architecture Design, Enterprise Architecture Deployment, Research Methods, Research Project

MSc in Applied Cybersecurity

2 Years Part-time – Online

Next Course Starts January 2019

“Cyber security is no longer the preserve of the IT organisation solely so gaining a grounding in all aspects is useful for each participant and sponsoring company. To my mind the principles gained throughout this course will be of real benefit to each participant.” Stephen McCormack, head of IT, The Maxol Group

This course is aimed at graduates with a technical background who are new entrants to the field of Cyber Security or those currently working in this specialist area who want to perfect, update or hone their skill level and receive recognition at Masters level for their competence.

This part-time MSc is an outstanding opportunity for anyone looking to expand or start their career by learning a range of crucial security skill sets. The course is delivered by IT Blanchardstown (ITB), spread over two years and delivered entirely online. The 90 credit NFQ level 9 masters programme is made up of a taught component and a research project component. The emphasis of the programme is on applied skills with modules designed in collaboration with industry and academia and where possible, modules will include content from industry certifications.

Course content: Network Security, Cyber Crime Malware, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Secure Communication and Cryptography, Digital Forensics and a major Research Project.

MSc in IT Architecture

2 Year Part-time Online

Next Course Starts January 2019

This award winning course is aimed at current and potential Software Architects. It gives them the skills, theory and recognition they need to develop in their role. Delivered in association with the Irish Computer Society (ICS), IT Tallaght (ITT) and the International Association of Software Architects (IASA) the course allows participants to qualify for some or all of the IASA Certifications in IT Architecture (CITA).

Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet developed the course in response to a need for recognition of the software architect’s role in the form of an accredited academic qualification. This Masters is the first of its kind in Ireland and is helping some already very talented, mostly self-taught IT Architects to develop and expand their skill sets while obviously improving their employability for the future.

“We are very proud to partner with ICT Ireland Skillnet and IT Tallaght,” said Jim Friars, CEO, ICS, “this programme fits right in with what we are doing in trying to professionalise the IT.”

Course content: There are seven modules with a major research project as follows: IT Architecture Design, IT Environment, Business Technology Strategy, Human Skills for the IT Architect, IT Architecture Quality Attributes, IT Architecture in Practice, Research Methods.

BSc in Cloud Network Technologies

1.5 Years Part-time Mostly Online

Next Course Starts January 2019

This programme aims to develop a range of technical skills coupled with a good working understanding of how enterprises use networking technologies in back-office operations and in commercial activities and applications.

Competent networking technologists and cloud Architects must understand the relevant building blocks of IT systems. These include Client Systems and Applications, Networking Infrastructure, applicable Programming Languages, Web tools and technologies, Databases, Data Analysis and more.

Course content: The course is delivered primarily online from IT Blanchardstown and spread over one and a half years (3 academic semesters). Each Semester will also include three face-to-face lab-based workshops on campus at ITB.

Course modules: Network Programming, Enterprise Routing and Switching, Network Function Virtualisation, Cloud Architecture, Software Defined Networking and a Group Project.

Industry certifications: Much of the course content is aligned with industry certifications which are widely recognised in the ICT sector. Modules on this course provide a first step on the pathway to gaining certifications such as Cisco Certified Networking Professional, and certifications in Amazon Web Services, and Open Networking Foundation.

BSc in Data Centre Operations & Management

2 Years Part-time – Mostly Online

First Course Starts January 2019

Data centre (DC) facilities are a large and fast-expanding part of the Irish economy. The expected investment in Irish DC facilities in Ireland is significant, with the potential to reach €9 billion by 2021. DC providers have signalled concern that the supply of data centre operations and management technicians, and allied qualifications is limiting. These qualifications are deemed as key to meeting these skills demands.

A gap exists between separate skillsets in new engineering technicians, who are required to operate in environments that integrate technology from a multitude of different disciplines, for example electrical and electronic technology; mechanical and thermodynamic science and technology; and computer networks and facilities management. New entrants into the industry rarely hold qualifications across this broad range, typically holding either mechanical or electrical qualifications, but rarely both.

This BSc in Data Centre Operations and Management aims to produce graduates with relevant industry-specific skills to support sustainable data centre processes and practices, with clear professional career progression routes. It is a Level 7 Ordinary degree developed and delivered by the School of Informatics and Engineering at the IT Blanchardstown in collaboration with Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet.

Course content: Engineering Systems and Transforms, Data Networks, Quality Systems, Electrical Power Systems for Data Centres, HVAC Systems for Data Centres, Automation, Instrumentation and Control, Facilities Management and a work-based Project.