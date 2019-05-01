ICT Skillnet: become an expert in AI
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already at the heart of many transformational business and technical applications, typically employing a combination of data analytics and machine learning. At the same time design and development activity for AI systems is growing exponentially, constrained only by a skills demand.
To meet this skills challenge, Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet has developed, in conjunction with industry, an AI Skills pathway which includes three Level 9 Masters programmes. Each of these 2 year part-time programmes is delivered online.
- MSc in Artificial Intelligence ONLINE with University of Limerick
- MSc in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) ONLINE with NUI Galway
- MSc in Computing (Artificial Intelligence) ONLINE with Dublin City University
Applications are now being accepted for all three courses to start in September with a closing date of 23 July.
