ICT Skillnet: become an expert in AI

Three Masters Programmes in Artificial Intelligence Print Print Pro

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already at the heart of many transformational business and technical applications, typically employing a combination of data analytics and machine learning. At the same time design and development activity for AI systems is growing exponentially, constrained only by a skills demand.

To meet this skills challenge, Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet has developed, in conjunction with industry, an AI Skills pathway which includes three Level 9 Masters programmes. Each of these 2 year part-time programmes is delivered online.

MSc in Artificial Intelligence ONLINE with University of Limerick

MSc in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) ONLINE with NUI Galway

MSc in Computing (Artificial Intelligence) ONLINE with Dublin City University

Applications are now being accepted for all three courses to start in September with a closing date of 23 July.

Click here for information on all AI courses, or email your CV to info@ictskillnet.ie