ICS: Special resources available during Covid-19 crisis

A broad selection of digital options for continued learning and professional development Print Print Pro

ICS is pleased to announce that ICDL elearning is now free to everyone during the Covid-19 pandemic. Find out more about free member resources and online training you can avail of below.

ICDL training now free as a response to the Covid-19 crisis

Working in partnership with SOLAS, ICDL resources have been made available for free to anyone 18 and over in Ireland as a support to all who have been impacted by the current containment measures. You can access 10 courses free of charge. Find out more on our website.

Strategies and tips for coping with Covid-19

WomanUp has created a resource which offers strategies to help you cope with the professional and personal challenges you are likely to be facing as a result of #Covid19. These tips are equally relevant to men.

Free webinars as an ICS member – join us free now

Avail of our free membership trial for 3 months and you’ll gain 10% off our courses and access to free webinars such as the two below and much more.

How to minimise cyber security risk across your whole business

What exactly is cyber risk management and how can you minimise the risk across the entire business? With the risk of cyber attacks continually on the rise, many businesses will see the costs of combating these risks rise exponentially.

Webinar: Cyber Threat Actors in 2020 and Why We All Play a Part in Defeating Cyber Evil – 22 May

In this webinar, we’ll look at who the cyber threat actors are, why we should care about what they do and what we can do to disrupt and defeat them.

Date: Friday 22 May – 12:00

CPD points: 1.5

New online training: Certified Cyber Risk Officer – 4 June

This new 8-day course equips you with the knowledge, skills and confidence you require to protect the digital assets of your organisation and to support or lead the implementation of a cyber risk framework.

Dates: Every Thursday from 4 June 2020 (orientation from 1 June)

CPD points: 84

Data Protection Tips for Video-conferencing

Many of us are using new technologies at the moment. Concerns have been raised about how to keep in touch with colleagues and loved ones in a way that is safe and secure, and ensures an adequate standard of data protection.

Webinar: Major IT Incident Management Overview Webinar – 14 May

This session will discuss Major IT Incident Management, including: a definition, roles & responsibilities, comms & escalation plans, planning & testing, interaction with other IT processes and business continuity management

Date: Thursday 14 May – 08:45

CPD points: 1.5

Online training: Certified Data Protection Practitioner – starting 20 July

Complete Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme and remain competitive while compliant with DP law. This 3 day course will be spread over 6 mornings, taking place online.

Dates: 20, 21, 23, 24, 27 & 28 July 2020 – 09:30-13:00

CPD points: 31.5

All our training courses move online & new refund policy

At ICS, we’ve been busy moving all our training courses online. We’re also implementing a flexible refunds policy as we understand the unprecentended uncertainly we are all facing at the moment.

ICT funding for Schools including €10 million top-up funding

The Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD has announced a special €10 million fund to support the purchase of technology and devices for disadvantaged students.

Online training: SQL for Beginners – 4 mornings 20-28 May

This introductory course, taking place online, introduces you to SQL using SQL Server and MySQL – ideal if you are expected to develop and support the databases behind web services or internal business processes. This 2 day course will be spread over 4 mornings.

Dates: 20, 21, 27, 28 May – 09:30-13:00

CPD points: 21

COVID-19 drives leap in ePrescribing for Ireland

A new law allows for the transfer of prescriptions to pharmacies via an approved electronic system: the HSE’s Healthmail system.

Innovative SMEs are enabling Europe’s “forced digitalisation”

Times are tough for the European economy and brick-and-mortar businesses are hit particularly hard. Digital tools play a key role in keeping society and economy operational as physical spaces are closed or restricted.

Online training: European Certified Data Protection Officer – starting June

The Certified Data Protection Officer Programme has been designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

Dates: From June, 6-8 day course, up to 4 mornings per month – 09:30-13:00

CPD points: 63