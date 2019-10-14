ICS opens entries to 2020 Scratch coding competition

The 2019 Scratch Competition will launch this week, to coincide with EU Code Week. Run by the ICS Foundation and supported by Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre, the Scratch competition promotes computing and software development at both primary and secondary school levels.

Scratch is a visual programming language that encourages children to develop essential coding skills through fun and interactive learning. It challenges students to create stories, games and animations using software. It encourages innovation and creativity while giving them a taste of possible future careers in the IT sector where an estimated 73,000 new high level ICT openings by 2022.

The Scratch National Final will take place during Tech Week 2020 (28 March-3 April). The closing date for registration is 10 February 2020.

Jim Friars, CEO, ICS Foundation, said: “The ICS Foundation is proud to run the Scratch National Competition. There continues to be strong demand for computing graduates and this project gives students practical experience of the skills required in this interesting, well-rewarded and growing profession.”

Education & public engagement manager at Lero, Clare McInerney, said: “In 2020, we will have run a decade of Scratch competitions in Ireland and in this time we have seen fantastic projects from very talented and creative students around the country. Scratch is a tool that has stood the test of time and we look forward to receiving many new exciting Scratch competition entries in 2020 and in future years to come.”

For more information please see www.ics.ie/scratch.

