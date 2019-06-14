ICS news and events: June 2019

The Irish Computer Society is proud to welcome the Global Centre for Business Agility (GCBA) to its network of supported member bodies. The Global Centre for Business Agility is a non-profit member organisation for professionals who use agile techniques to deliver better business value.

The association joins itSMF Ireland, HISI, Iasa Ireland, ADPO, BPI and the Business Analyst Association of Ireland to provide expert knowledge on successful digital transformation. Membership of GCBA is free to members of any of these bodies.

Founded by digital transformation experts and acclaimed authors Fin Goulding and Haydn Shaughnessy, the Global Centre for Business Agility is a community of professionals from all parts of the business.

“The one thing we want our members to share is a common dedication to agile techniques in the never ending search for optimised business value across all departments. People have seen the impact agile working can have in areas such as manufacturing and IT. Now we want to build a community to help those who want to bring these techniques to all parts of the business,” said Fin.

“I am delighted to welcome the Global Centre of Business Agility as our latest specialist member body. It is intriguing to see that not only are the technologies we, as IT professionals, deliver becoming more pervasive throughout the business but now our methodologies and work practices too”, said ICS CEO Jim Friars.

GCBA will look to support its member through a number of resources, research papers and member events. The focus is on improving communications within organisations. Through working in extreme visual environments and harnessing the power of increased social interaction using the right frameworks it is possible to host communications that move teams beyond consensus.

“It is about creating value seeking behaviour,” said Haydn Shaughnessy, GCBA Chief Content & Design Officer. “If you improve your predictive insights you can better target where to innovate and how to optimise resources, ultimately reducing waste and creating a value management system.”

“The GCBA is founded on the belief that the agile framework should be as minimal as possible, leaving more room for intelligent people to interact and collaborate in designing the best way to work for the job in hand.

“Our goal is to help you become the best practitioner of business agility that you can possibly be”, said Haydn.

Find out more and become a member of GCBA at www.business-agile.com.

What is business agility?

Business agility is often thought of as the transfer or extension of software agile techniques to the whole business. That means using conventions like sprints, stand-ups and retrospectives in all areas of work.

However, true business agility involves the whole business working together rather than just using the same work techniques. There are few techniques or frameworks that address the challenges of this more holistic business approach.

The challenge is that we all need to extend our capabilities and take on new roles in a very flexible way. Teams built from a diverse group of skills are going to be much better placed to make good decisions.

David Morrogh and Prof David Alan Grier honoured at ICS Fellows Luncheon

Pictured left is ICS president Mike Hinchey, distinguished fellow Peter Morrogh, and ICS CEO Jim Friars

The fellows of the Irish Computer Society met at the Thomas Prior Hall on 17 May to honour former ICS President Peter Morrogh and world renowned author and IT thought-leader David Alan Grier.

Only 200 or so of the 10,000+ ICS members are awarded with Fellowship of the Society. It is an honour which is conferred on those who have made an exceptional contribution to IT in Ireland. Peter was awarded with the highest award given by ICS as a ‘Distinguished Fellow’ and David, as a US-based IT professional of proud Irish heritage, was awarded with ‘Honorary Fellowship’.

Prof David Alan Grier addresses the ICS Fellows Luncheon

On behalf of everyone at ICS we would like to thank the fellows for their attendance and most importantly for setting the standards which have led to and keep Ireland as one of the best places in the world for ethical, expert and exceptional IT.

The full list of new fellows is as follows:

Audrey Barrett – SIPTU

Ray Cahill – Change Healthcare

Anne Cullen – First Data

Fran Davern – Davern itSM

Padraig Farrell – Optum

David Alan Grier – EIC Computer (Pictured – Awarded Honorary Fellowship)

Paul Hearns – Mediateam Ltd

Maurice Hennessy – Dublin Airport Authority

Billy Huggard – Mediateam Ltd

Miriam Judge – Dublin City University

Paul McCarthy – Liberty Insurance

Edward McDonnell – UCD

Henry Minogue – UPC Ireland

Peter Morrogh – Retired (Pictured – Awarded Distinguished Fellowship)

Barry O’Sullivan – University College Cork

Gerry Quinn – Central Bank of Ireland

Gina Quin – National College of Ireland

Tim Willoughby – An Garda Síochána

For more information on ICS Fellowship please visit www.ics.ie/member

