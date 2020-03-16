ICS moves events online

COVID-19 response plan moves events to webinars

The Irish Computer Society has announced that it has moved all its events to webinars as part of its COVID-19 response.

“Your safety is of the highest importance, so we wanted to let you know that we have put a few measures in place during the COVID-19 outbreak,” the society said to its membership.

The webinars to replace live events will take place on the same scheduled dates.

It said that in-house training courses for the coming weeks have been postponed, with courses currently running being either moved online or having dates rearranged.

Bookings for the webinars are available directly from the information pages.

Anyone looking for further information or clarification on a course or programme can contact the society by e-mail or check the news and events pages online at ics.ie

The society said it is also providing latest advice from the Data Protection Commission on how to deal with GDPR concerns during this period.

TechCentral Reporters