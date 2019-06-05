Iconic Offices set to deliver first Well certified flexible workspace in Ireland

Dublin based flexible workspace provider have invested €3.5mil into The Lennox Building

Flexible workspace provider, Iconic Offices, have announced that their latest workspace is registered to pursue Well v2 certification.

Well v2 is the world’s first building standard focused on the enhancement of the health and wellness experiences of those in the space.

If successful, it will be Ireland’s first flexible workspace to receive the certification.

Having invested €3.5 million The Lennox Building will include 350 workstations, 2,000 sq ft rooftop terrace, and 27,000 sq ft of private office and co-working spaces. Other facilities include a conference centre, meeting rooms, break spaces and on-site catering.

Joe McGinley, CEO of Iconic Offices, said: The Lennox Building “will literally perform for its occupants, providing a comprehensive range of first-class amenities any business could require.”

The building is expected to open in August 2019.

TechCentral Reporters