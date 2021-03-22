ICHEC webinar to show benefits of high performance computing for small businesses

Four pilot companies to discuss their experiences in open forum Print Print Pro

Four companies participating in the pilot phase of the Irish Centre for High End Computing (ICHEC) accelerator will discuss their experiences at a webinar on 7 April.

Speakers from Nuritas, Ubotica Technologies, Telenostic and Evercam will outline the role of high performance computing in their businesses and encourage SMEs to consider entering the ICHEC’s SME accelerator.

Under the six-month programme, companies will develop a technical solutions model with hands-on assistance from the European Competence Centre (EuroCC) SME Accelerator at ICHEC.

advertisement





The programme will prioritise upskilling and advancing technical solutions in the SME sector under the EuroCC, which is co-funded by the Dept of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science and the European Union.

Fintan Buckley, CEO of Ubotica, said: “The SME Accelerator is a great opportunity for Ubotica and all SMEs, we are really looking forward to working with ICHEC to develop our technical solutions model as a proof of concept.”

ICHEC is one of 32 additional European Competence Centres across Europe appointed under the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking to increase competitiveness in HPC, high-performance data analytics and AI.

Peter Woods, business development & public sector manager (pictured), ICHEC, said: “EuroHPC allows ICHEC to bring new and exciting technologies including world-class HPC, data analytics and AI to Irish SMEs through this co-funded SME accelerator. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with these four rapidly growing companies in building a technical innovation solution assisting in their future development.”

To register for this free event click here.

TechCentral Reporters