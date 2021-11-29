ICHEC hosts European Quantum Technologies conference

The second European Quantum Technologies Conference (EQTC) is set to run from 29 November to 2 December. The Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) will host the event.

Over 650 international delegates and keynote speakers have registered to attend the prestigious international event which will include updates on EU policy in quantum technology and the European Digital Agenda. EQTC will feature more than 15 plenary and keynote presentations, 27 parallel sessions with over 100 scientific talks, 11 workshops organised by different institutions and companies and over 150 posters.

Ireland, through ICHEC, won the rights to host the event in 2019, however due to Covid-19 the event originally scheduled to take place in the Convention Centre, Dublin, is now a virtual event coordinated by the Quantum Flagship together with the ICHEC at National University of Ireland, Co. Galway.

EQTC is supported by ATOS, BluFor, DELL Technologies IBM, and INTEL. Forecasts suggest that globally, the Quantum Computing market will reach USD 1,765 million by 2026 from USD 472 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 30.2%. The early adoption of quantum computing in the banking and finance sector is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The European Commission launched the Quantum Technologies Flagship in 2018. It is a large-scale, long-term research initiative funded by the EU which brings together research institutions, industry and public funders, to consolidate and expand European scientific leadership and excellence in this field. Since its launch, the Quantum Flagship has organised the European Quantum Technologies Conference (EQTC), which aims to bring together quantum experts from Europe and beyond.

“Researchers, engineers, industry and policymakers have the opportunity to share their ideas, know-how, present discoveries, and exchange theories, techniques and approaches, creating a networking environment to push the advancement of quantum technologies to a higher level and position Europe as one of the front runners in the development of these technologies,” said Tommaso Calarco, chair of the Quantum Community Network of the Quantum Flagship.

“Events like EQTC21 set the stage for further collaboration and research between academia and industry, providing quantum technologies and training professionals with highly qualified skills to be deployed for the benefit of European society.”

Gustav Kalbe, head of the High-Performance Computing and Quantum Technology unit of the European Commission, will give an overview of the future landscape and update delegates on the European Digital Agenda. This will be followed by a panel discussion about the infrastructures, the industry, and collaborative initiatives. The following three days of the event will be dedicated to the scientific advancements in the field.

Participants will highlight the most prominent and recent advances across the fields of basic sciences, communication, computing, simulation, and sensing/metrology. These talks and presentations, compiled within the conference program, will address not only fundamental science and research but also other topics including infrastructure development, policymaking, industry engagement and investment through the quantum industry consortium, education & training, encouraging, and facilitating gender balance in the quantum community, among others. In addition, there will be a virtual exhibition area, where sponsoring companies of the event will have the chance to showcase their products and services to the attending audience.

Quantum technologies is showing the potential to become a game changer in the future of our society and EQTC aims to become the forum where these discoveries are made public and available to all.

