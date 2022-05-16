IBM, Enterprise Ireland collaborate for start- and scale-ups Supports provided will include cloud and software credits, training, one-to-one workshops, and masterclasses Trade

Enterprise Ireland and IBM’s new collaboration will provide Irish high potential start-up and scale-up companies with resources, tools, and technology to help them expand internationally reducing the time it takes to get to new markets and scaling more rapidly within these markets.

The IBM OpenXChange programme is designed to complement and enrich IBM’s start-up and build partner programs that offer access to technology and expertise. The OpenXChange team will design and execute bespoke partnership strategies towards common growth and success objectives with these Irish companies.

Using IBM, RedHat, partner and even competitor technologies companies will benefit from the differentiated versatility, security and scalability of hybrid cloud applications and automation capabilities that are infused with AI.

advertisement





Supports provided will include cloud and software credits, training, one-to-one workshops, and masterclasses. The OpenXChange will also open the door to IBM Labs and Ventures, offering opportunities to partner with IBM while also engaging European Innovation, R&D ecosystems and frameworks that can add significant value to our shared strategic and operational commercial ambitions. The programme will work with a number of start-ups, with a particular focus on fintech, cyber security and quantum.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Enterprise Ireland and its clients that are ready to take the next step in terms of scale and internationalisation,” said Bob Lord, IBM SVP, The Weather Company and Alliances. “In designing this program, we wanted to enrich the traditional partner programs with something different.

“The OpenXChange is designed to provide dedicated resources that can work with our partners to not only onboard them but design and execute get to and go to market phases that work for each partner. The OpenXChange program has access to IBM software, services, IBM Ventures, and even our own internal Organic Growth organisation to help connect our partners with the right part of IBM.

“Additionally, we want to provide access to our Ireland Labs and explore opportunities to co-create and innovate on novel technology and use cases, especially by engaging Europe’s vibrant ecosystem and innovation communities.”

Jenny Melia, Enterprise Ireland said: “IBM has a long history of supporting Irish companies and making its technology available to drive the next generation of leading Irish companies.

“OpenXchange is a great programme that has the capacity to make a real impact for Ireland’s innovative and scaling start-up companies and we are proud to partner with IBM on this exciting opportunity.

“Ensuring that Irish companies can access and benefit from the cutting-edge technology of leading MNCs based in Ireland gives our start-up companies a competitive edge in global markets. OpenXchange is a great example of this partnership approach and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with the IBM team as the programme develops.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?