Hyperconverged infrastructure key in implementing edge computing

HCI can provide critical compute capability where it is needed, finds F1 team Print Print Pro

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) can be a powerful tool in implementing edge computing.

No less an organisation than Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team has leveraged HCI to allow them build mini data centres trackside.

Having the ability to perform complex computation where they need it, close to the car, gives the team an important capability, combined with the ability to send datasets back to the Milton Keynes headquarters.

“What we find with hyperconverged infrastructure is that because there is that extra punch, you don’t need to operate at maximum performance and so that also helps to improve our stability,” says Zoe Chilton, Red Bull Racing’s head of technical partnerships, talking to CIO UK.

On race weekends, up to 400GB of data is generated from around 100 sensors on each car, and sent to staff trackside and in the factory.

There is also the benefit of providing engineers with the right working environment where they need it.

“The guys are getting there [to the track] earlier, so the engineers are getting there earlier because they want to start working,” said Bailey.

“It becomes their office environment if you like. They don’t want to sit in a hotel. As soon as they get off a plane they want to get to the circuit and they want to start working, so the pressure is on us to get that up and running, to stand that equipment up as soon as possible.”

The key for Red Bull Racing is speed, agility, the differentiation it gets from being able to compute there and then. What the team wanted was to be able to scale immediately, have great performance and operational responsiveness — and for that architecture to be able to move around the globe as it races.

To explore how HCI can allow organisation to modernise infrastructure on a platform that will also tackle complexity, TechFire, in association with Island Networks and Cisco, will address the issues in a free event on 6 June in Dublin.

The event will explore how HCI can not only speed up deployment while simplifying management, but also deliver lower cost of ownership through operational efficiencies.

With a customer experience interview with David De Roock, ICT Infrastructure Project Manager, Exmar, he will share his organisation’s use of HCI technologies in the set up and operation of the group’s disaster recovery infrastructure. This will be backed up by expert presentations from Island Networks and Cisco.

TechFire briefings are free to attend but registration is required.

www.techfire.ie

IDG News Service and TechCentral Reporters