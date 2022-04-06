Hybrid working – it’s a mindset C-level executives are having to adjust to a new normal that delivers results Pro

Hybrid work and the digital evolution are driving the agendas of many C-level executives now. Hybrid working can power collaboration. It can boost productivity, unlock innovation, and connect teams which in turn can empower and accelerate growth. But it has to be deployed in the right way to achieve all of this.

Recent IDC research shows that the main hurdle to sustainable change in workplace models is the current tactical, siloed approach. To deliver tangible, long-term business outcomes, the C-suite needs to come together as a unified team. This requires a shift away from the line of business decision matrix of the past, to a more fluid and orchestrated set of stakeholders working together to align their separate goals for a holistic workplace transformation.

Hybrid Work Transformation: Action points for the C-suite is a joint report from Damovo and worldwide business technology consultancy IDC. It sets out priorities and inspiration for CIOs, CISOs and their colleagues in the C-suite, as they address the urgent issue of transforming to a hybrid workplace.

Download the report to discover how laying the best foundations for hybrid working can empower the IT function. It describes how to gain visibility and control, and the importance of end-to-end security and user adoption, so that you can create strategically-aligned infrastructure for growth.

It’s an approach that shines a light on the true value of the IT function. It’s control. It’s staying at the cutting edge. It’s a mindset.