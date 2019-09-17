Humanitarian awards seek innovation nominations

Annual Red Cross awards look to highlight humanitarian impact

Food poverty in Ireland is thought to affect as many as one in eight. Despite this, around a million tonnes of food is thrown out by consumers and businesses every year.

FoodCloud was established to bring together retailers and suppliers whose surplus could be distributed to local charities who could then pass it on to community groups assisting with food supply and distribution. This not only diverts food from landfill but ensures that good food can go to those who need it.

By mid-October 2018, FoodCloud had redistributed more than 18,000 tonnes of food, some 40 million meals, to charities and community groups through the Irish technology platform and retailer and redistribution network, and in the UK in partnership with FareShare.

For this achievement, FoodCloud won the Innovation for Change Award at the Irish Red Cross’ Humanitarian Awards in 2018.

The Humanitarian Awards recognise those who have made a significant contribution to the humanitarian sector, with categories covering journalism, corporate impact, individual and young humanitarians. The Innovation for Change Award recognises the achievements of an individual or team who have had an humanitarian impact on society through innovation. The winners of the award have recognised an humanitarian issue, developed and implemented a solution and have made a positive impact on society.

There is an independent judging panel, and the winners will receive their awards at a gala dinner on Saturday 16 November at the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin 2.

“It is an honour to participate in the Irish Red Cross humanitarian awards judging panel, to help celebrate those who, often at significant personal sacrifice, endeavour to make our society and our world a better place,” Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland.

“I am truly honoured to be a part of the Irish Red Cross humanitarian awards judging panel. For so many years the Irish Red Cross has been fighting for the dignity and human rights of the most vulnerable and at risk in our society, so often at times of natural disaster and armed conflict. It is so very important that we recognise the importance of humanitarian achievements and those who give of their time, many in a voluntary capacity, to help others in communities across Ireland and the world,” Liam O’Brien, director of Strategy and External Affairs, Vodafone.

Entries are open for this award, and nominations can be made at https://www.humanitarianawards.ie/award-categories/innovation-for-change-award/.

